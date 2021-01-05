Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.45. 330,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 431,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

