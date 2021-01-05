Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.45. 330,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 431,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
The company has a market cap of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.
In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.