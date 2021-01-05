CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 5.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 642,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 555,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several research analysts have commented on CVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 144.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

