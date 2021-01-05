PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 456,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 440,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

PWFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The stock has a market cap of $251.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PowerFleet by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

