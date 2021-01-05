Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading Up 5.2%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 171,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 262,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

ORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

