HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 5.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 3,593,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,300,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.98.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HUYA by 9.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HUYA by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in HUYA by 20.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.