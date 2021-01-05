Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $191.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $195.55 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $218.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $764.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $770.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $768.46 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $832.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 78,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,943. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

