Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $82.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $83.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $58.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. 2,550,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,803. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

