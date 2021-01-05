I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,190.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00272068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.01253355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001347 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,615,460 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

