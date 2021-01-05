NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.87 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. NAGA has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $22,039.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.