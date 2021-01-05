Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $4.95 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $33,799.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00392747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.