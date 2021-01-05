$367.53 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce $367.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $381.75 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $375.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

ESS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $227.22. The company had a trading volume of 677,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,176. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

