Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Billion

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce $17.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.18 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.75 billion to $68.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.71.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,654. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 88.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 113,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 113.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

