FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.20. 33,219,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 34,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.
About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
