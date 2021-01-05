FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.20. 33,219,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 34,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.