CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 5.7% Higher

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.25. 3,922,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,110,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $635.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

