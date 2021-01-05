Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.80. 776,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 605,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Panacea Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

