Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 910,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 878,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,078 shares in the company, valued at $841,049.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Accuray by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

