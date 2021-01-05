Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 137,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.