Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 137,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

