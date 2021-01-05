Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 5.3%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 335,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 490,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $3,613,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

