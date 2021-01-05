Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 5.3%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 335,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 490,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $3,613,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
