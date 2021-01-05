Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $52.15. 2,586,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,203,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.11 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 5,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

