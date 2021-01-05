Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CKH remained flat at $$41.43 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 374,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,091. Seacor has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seacor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacor by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Seacor by 12.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Seacor by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Seacor by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.