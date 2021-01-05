Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 57,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $330,219.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

