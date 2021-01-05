Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $656.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.25 million. Envista reported sales of $720.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envista stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 730,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.97. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

