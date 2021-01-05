Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $656.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.25 million. Envista reported sales of $720.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Envista stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 730,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.97. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
