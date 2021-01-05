Folgory Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $917,099.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 12,325.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded up 527.3% against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $73.55 million and $917,099.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00012291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.