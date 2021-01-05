Largo Coin (LRG) Price Tops $9.72

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $171.28 million and approximately $956,249.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00028458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.