Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post $420.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $345.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.43. 432,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

