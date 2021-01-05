$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

NYSE EW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 2,581,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $5,702,674.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,769,766.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,714 shares of company stock worth $31,032,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 105,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.