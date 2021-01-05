iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Trading Up 5.7%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 228,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

