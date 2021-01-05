CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading 5.8% Higher

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 232,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 157,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. As a group, analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.