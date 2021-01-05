908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 5.8% Higher

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $57.90. 153,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 285,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

In other 908 Devices news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

