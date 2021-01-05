SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.40. 419,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 392,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SciPlay by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SciPlay by 21.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.