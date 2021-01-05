Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Up 6.1%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 935,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 822,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Daré Bioscience worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

