Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 5.9%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 180,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 161,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYNT. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Aegis boosted their price target on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.