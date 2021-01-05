Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.12. 337,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 226,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $391,680.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

