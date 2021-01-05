Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Up 51.7% Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $174,449.61 and approximately $29.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.96 or 0.99833977 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010223 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

