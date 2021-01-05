Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $132,702.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,431,431 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

