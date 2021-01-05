Stellar Trading Up 53.6% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00494325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259794 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,566 coins and its circulating supply is 21,949,585,405 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

