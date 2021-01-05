Nibble Price Tops $0.0024 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Nibble has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nibble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nibble has a market cap of $642.44 and $9.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nibble alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble Profile

Nibble (NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.