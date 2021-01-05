Comparing Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41% Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88%

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.38 $271.62 million $4.40 14.89 Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.75 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

