Reviewing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gravity has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gravity and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 1 16 0 2.83

Etsy has a consensus price target of $143.81, suggesting a potential downside of 17.81%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Gravity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gravity and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $307.18 million 4.82 $31.90 million N/A N/A Etsy $818.38 million 26.96 $95.89 million $0.76 230.24

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36% Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19%

Summary

Etsy beats Gravity on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Dawn Break; MR! PORORO; Ragnarok CRUSH; RO Click H5; Blood War M; Ragnarok H5; Ragnarok Tactics; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.In addition, the company offers games for IPTV; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 125 registered domain names. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials for sellers; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

