$5.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.97 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of MOH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.95. 211,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

