Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce sales of $140.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.90 million and the lowest is $139.60 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $511.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $513.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $669.73 million, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $687.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 168,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

