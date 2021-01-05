Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report $55.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $224.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $225.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.10 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $229.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 52,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,515. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.