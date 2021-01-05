Ethos Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00327040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00025035 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

