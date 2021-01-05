Lition Price Tops $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $229,507.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,766.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.03171753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.00462671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.01233068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00394621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00175748 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

