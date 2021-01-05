CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $113,886.57

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market cap of $113,886.57 and $5.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

