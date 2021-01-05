Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $117.40 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 92.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $117.40 million and $408,747.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $260.88 or 0.00772619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00104662 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 236.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002940 BTC.

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

