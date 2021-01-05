Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $7.74 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $416.36 or 0.01233068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.74 billion and $5.97 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,766.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045688 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00198075 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001573 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003429 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000250 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

