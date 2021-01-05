Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $7.74 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $416.36 or 0.01233068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.74 billion and $5.97 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,766.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00198075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001573 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

