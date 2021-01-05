Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report sales of $43.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Camtek reported sales of $33.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $148.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.33 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 229,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $942.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.