Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $116.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.25 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $354.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $534.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $571.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $780.92 million, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $889.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 4,264,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,965. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

