The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 6.2% Higher

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.37. 1,388,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,188,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Chemours by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

